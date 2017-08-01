The remembrance ceremonies took place on Sunday and Monday. "We arrived Sunday around midnight and left Monday around 11", says Decaluwé. "They slept in the royal suite which was refurbished a couple of years ago. For breakfast, they had an English breakfast with croissants. Unfortunately, there was no time for a guided tour through Bruges."

William and Kate had also received an invitation from King Filip and Queen Mathilde to stay in Laken, but chose Bruges instead, a hub which was a lot closer to the memorial sites for Passchendaele.

Decaluwé's official residence is an 18th-century classicist building located on the Burg, just across the City Hall. It has a past record of accommodating dignitaries. "Winston Churchill stayed here for three weeks. And there were ambassadors and royals, such as the king and queen of Jordan."