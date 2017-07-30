When the package arrived at NTP Radioscopes in Fleurus, the company reported what had happened to the nuclear watchdog FANC and an investigation was launched.

NTP Radioscopes produces radioactive sources that are used in, for example, industrial imaging. Last Tuesday the company received a package containing a consignment of a used iridium 192 source that had been sent from Egypt. The package had been stored in a hangar at Zaventem Airport since it had been flown over.

A member of staff’s radiometer registered excess levels of radioactivity and the nuclear watchdog FANC was brought in to investigate. It found that the source was not packaged and labelled correctly and that the package should not have been sent in that state. The sender of the package will now be contacted.

The source gave off radiation levels of 2 mSv/hour. The annual radiation exposure limit in Belgium is 1 mSv, in addition to exposure to 2.8 mSv/year natural radiation.