Flemish holidaymaker dies in German motorway smash Author: MB

Sat 29/07/2017 - 16:18 MB A Flemish man has been killed in a serious road traffic accident on the A3 motorway in Germany. The man was returning from holiday with his family when the camper van they were travelling in was involved in an accident.

The man’s wife and his child have been taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The accident happened on Friday afternoon. A 61-year-old lorry driver drove his vehicle into the tail-end of a traffic jam. The truck collided with the camper and the family was crushed.

The father of the family that was travelling in the camper van died at the scene, his wife and son were taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The Frankfurt-bound carriageway of the A3 was completely closed to traffic for a time while the emergency services dealt with the accident.

The man’s wife and his child have been taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The accident happened on Friday afternoon. A 61-year-old lorry driver drove his vehicle into the tail-end of a traffic jam. The truck collided with the camper and the family was crushed.

The father of the family that was travelling in the camper van died at the scene, his wife and son were taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The Frankfurt-bound carriageway of the A3 was completely closed to traffic for a time while the emergency services dealt with the accident.