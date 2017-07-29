The man’s wife and his child have been taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The accident happened on Friday afternoon. A 61-year-old lorry driver drove his vehicle into the tail-end of a traffic jam. The truck collided with the camper and the family was crushed.

The father of the family that was travelling in the camper van died at the scene, his wife and son were taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The Frankfurt-bound carriageway of the A3 was completely closed to traffic for a time while the emergency services dealt with the accident.