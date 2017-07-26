Flanders Today explains that BDSM includes a variety of erotic practices across a wide spectrum and can be as simple as roleplaying or the use of handcuffs or blindfolds. The Antwerp University researchers collaborated with Flemish BDSM clubs to examine the interest in the practice in the region. More than 1,000 residents were interviewed.

The most popular practices were restraining a partner with handcuffs or rope and the use of ice cubes. About 10% said they use whips or play power games, in which one of the partners has to address the other with a title, for instance.

“About 12% indicated that they engage in BDSM activities on a regular basis,” Antwerp University’s Manuel Morrens told Flanders Today. About 1% of the total number of people surveyed go to BDSM clubs or similar organisations.

