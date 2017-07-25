Youngster dies after holding onto bottom of Calais coach Author: CDC

Belga
Tue 25/07/2017 - 10:22 CDC It has emerged that a young refugee or migrant died at the weekend after being run over by a coach at the Brussels North station. The youngster had been hanging underneath the coach, probably with the intention of reaching the Channel port of Calais without being seen.

Calais is a popular staging post among refugees and migrants eager to build a brighter future in the UK.

The youngster had attached himself to the bottom of the coach without being seen, but practically the minute the coach left he fell off and was run over. The driver did not notice that anything was amiss.

Brussels prosecutors say that the victim was rushed to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. The identity of the youngster has not yet been established. Prosecutors intend to provide greater details at a news conference later today.
 