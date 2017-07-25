Calais is a popular staging post among refugees and migrants eager to build a brighter future in the UK.

The youngster had attached himself to the bottom of the coach without being seen, but practically the minute the coach left he fell off and was run over. The driver did not notice that anything was amiss.

Brussels prosecutors say that the victim was rushed to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. The identity of the youngster has not yet been established. Prosecutors intend to provide greater details at a news conference later today.

