It was on Saturday afternoon that the 15-year-old from Izegem went swimming in the lake in Bullingen in eastern Belgium together with a group of fellow scouts. It was only as the youngsters left the water that they noticed that one of their number was missing. The emergency services were alerted. They started to search the area with a helicopter and divers brought in from Ostend. The search was halted at midnight and resumed at 9:30AM.

The local mayor says the body was found 20 metres from the spot where the biy went missing.