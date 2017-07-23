The boy disappeared without a trace. Last night emergency services searched for the lad until midnight. Sniffer dogs and a helicopter were used. East Belgian media report that the boy went swimming in the lake with fellow scouts. Only when they left the water did his friends notice he was missing.
Author: CDCYoungster goes missing at Bütgenbach Lake
Belga
