Special fight to repatriate Kos Belgians Author: CDC

Belga
Sat 22/07/2017 - 16:27 CDC Tour operator Thomas Cook Belgium has chartered a special flight to bring Belgian holidaymakers home from the earthquake stricken island of Kos in Greece. 76 holidaymakers are returning as their hotel has been damaged and alternative accommodation is not to be had.

The Belgians are being flown to Frankfurt in Germany from where they will continue their journey to Brussels by coach. Thomas Cook has promised to reimburse holidaymakers for the nights they lose out on.

All other hotels in Kos and Bodrum (Turkey) where Thomas Cook guests are staying have been checked and are safe. The company says there is no reason why customers cannot continue their holiday though it understands some guests are ill at ease.

Tour operator TUI says all its hotels are fully operational once again, bar one in Kos city. The company understands some guests are anxious given the aftershocks. Reps are doing extra rounds of hotels to put guests at their ease, while most are resuming their holidays after the earthquake scare.
 