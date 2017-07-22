The Belgians are being flown to Frankfurt in Germany from where they will continue their journey to Brussels by coach. Thomas Cook has promised to reimburse holidaymakers for the nights they lose out on.

All other hotels in Kos and Bodrum (Turkey) where Thomas Cook guests are staying have been checked and are safe. The company says there is no reason why customers cannot continue their holiday though it understands some guests are ill at ease.

Tour operator TUI says all its hotels are fully operational once again, bar one in Kos city. The company understands some guests are anxious given the aftershocks. Reps are doing extra rounds of hotels to put guests at their ease, while most are resuming their holidays after the earthquake scare.

