The 49-year-old woman driver, who caused the accident, was arrested because she was terribly drunk.

The peculiar events started with a driver crashing into the rear of the vehicle belonging to a young couple. The young woman then called her parents for assistance. The parents drove to the spot of the hit-and-run, on the bridge over the Albert Canal, only to be surprised by the driver who had caused the accident and who had now returned to the scene. The driver lost control of her car and crashed into the young couple’s vehicle for a second time injuring the young woman's mother, who had rushed to the scene and was crushed between the two vehicles. The woman suffered life-threatening injuries.