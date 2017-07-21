Bruno Dayez became Marc Dutroux’s solicitor a couple of months ago. Marc Dutroux has been in prison since August 1996 when he was arrested for the kidnapping of Laetitia Delhez and Sabine Dardenne and the murders of An Marchal, Eefje Lambrecks, Julie Lejeune and Mélissa Russo.

He was sentenced to life in 2004 with an additional 10 year sentence to run concurrent. The change that he will ever be released seemed unlikely. However, Bruno Dayez disagrees. “Absolutely not. I believe that there is a chance that he will be released early. After 25 years in prison, in 2021, he should be released. That is what I am working towards”.

The solicitor believes that this is a point of principle. “I don’t believe in life imprisonment. A prison isn’t a cemetery or a place of oblivion. You can’t exclude people from society until their death and this includes Marc Dutroux. After 25 years you should allow psychiatrists to make an evaluation: either he has become a better person and he deserves a second chance or nothing has changed, which means that the system hasn’t worked and we need to reform our entire prison system”.

