Storm sweeps across our region Author: MB

Onweer in Zichem, foto van Achiel Feyaerts
Wed 19/07/2017 - 14:08 MB A front of heavy rain with thunder and lightning is crossing our region. By lunchtime Flemish Brabant and Antwerp provinces were the hardest hit by the summer storm. The storm started in Northern France before entering Belgium via Hainaut province. Next up was East Flanders.

The day started warm and somewhat muggy. However, storms had been forecast and the Weather Centre wasn’t wrong.

During the rest of the afternoon storms are forecast across the country during the rest of the afternoon. There could be gusts of high wind and hail. It will remain warm with maximum temperatures of between 26°C and 28°C.