Anyone taking a high speed train in one of the three stations will have to pass through a corridor where rail security staff will carry out random checks. "It could be of around 10% of passengers or more. It will be completely random” Hendrik Vanderkimpen of Securail told VRT News.

Those subjected to checks will be taken to a metal detector and baggage scanner.

"The machines used will be comparable to those used at airport, but here we won’t be looking for liquids or nail scissors. We will be focusing on weapons and explosives”, Mr Vanderkimpen.

The Interior Minister Jan Jambon told VRT News that the aim of the checks is that they serve as a deterrent.

"Terrorists always choose the path of least resistance and now they will know that they stand more chance of being checked if they take a high speed train”.

They will also be more targeted checks by the police in the stations.

"At Brussels South the first ten police officers have already been trained”.

"The idea is that they pass on what they have learned to their colleagues. The practice of behavior analyses will also be extended to other stations".