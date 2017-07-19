In addition to noble titles, the King also has bestowed a number of civil titles to Belgians from various areas of public life.

The former Administrator-General of the BRTN (the former name of the VRT) Cas Goossens has been made a Commander in the Order of the Crown.

The journalist Hind Fraihi, the former Director of the Het Paleis theatre Barbara Wyckmans and the author Stefan Hertmans are among the others to have been made Commanders in the Order of the Crown.