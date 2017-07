The Dutch driver was four times over the legal drink drive limit. He was forced to hand in his licence on the spot and also received an on-the-spot fine that he was unable to pay.

Patrick Feys of Dendermonde police: "We stopped the driver. As he was a foreign national he was obliged to pay the 1,260 euro fine on the spot. The driver was unable to pay and as a result we had to clamp his vehicle. The motorist now has 96 hours in which to pay."