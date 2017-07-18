Some 6,400 businesses paid out a bonus to their employees as a group and that figure is double the number of 2008. Official figures show that the average bonus worked out at 1,167 euros per employee.

Group bonuses were introduced in 2008. They are popular because employees pay less tax on this form of bonus than on individual bonuses. To enjoy the beneficial fiscal regime group bonuses should not exceed 3,255 euros. This limit was set to ensure that fat cats could not benefit from the lower tax rate too.

