In an article published in the magazine IS describes the perpetrators of the attacks as “fighters for the caliphate”.

On 19 June a car crashed into a police van on the Champs-Elysées in the French capital Paris. There were no victims only the terrorist died in the incident.

A day later a man tried to detonate a bomb that was concealed in a suitcase at Brussels Central railway station. However, he failed in his plan to inflict carnage and was shot dead by a soldier who was on patrol in the station.