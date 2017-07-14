That’s according to new figures from the Federal Social Integration Service. A record 139,412 people in Belgium have to make ends meet with minimum subsistence payments.

Around half of the increase can be explained by the asylum crisis. Asylum-seekers that arrived in 2015 are now filtering though into the figures as they gain refugee status.

In addition to this a growing number of school leavers, unemployed people and single mums are putting in requests for minimum subsistence payments with their local social services councils.

In addition to this the reform of the rules governing entitlement to unemployment benefit has served to push up the figures. Finally, a growing number of students are claiming minimum subsistence payments.