Pensions that we claimed for the first time between 1 January 1995 and 1 December 2004 will go up by 1% on 1 September.

Pensions that started to be claimed in will rise by 2% on January 1 2018, while those that kicked off in 2017 will rise by the same percentage on 1 September 2017.

The wage ceiling that defines the maximum level of state pension will be raised by 1.7%.

The measures are part of the so-called “prosperity envelope” a series of measures worth 676.7 million euro in 2017-2018 that are contained in an agreement reached between unions, employers and the Federal Government several months ago. Of this 348.7 million euro is earmarked for pensions.

