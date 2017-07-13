"During its various visits in the 47 member states over the past 27 years the committee has never encountered anything similar on such a large scale and with such big risks attached”.

It is most exceptional that the Council of Europe publically reprimands one of its member states. It has only happened 7 times in the past when Russia, Turkey, Greece and Bulgaria were on the receiving end.

Over the past few years the anti-torture committee paid a total of 10 visits to Belgium. In various reports the committee expressed concerns about the consequences of strikes in Belgian prisons.

The long strike by (mainly) Francophone prison offices last year was a particular cause for concern. During the strike prisoners were denied medical care and were unable to exercise on the prison yard.