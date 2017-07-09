The 50-year-old victim was taking in the last of the day's heat with her husband around 10:30 PM on her terrace at her home when the freak accident occurred. A tree unexpectedly crashed down pinning the woman beneath it. The emergency services attended the scene but all help came too late. Members of the police victim support team supported relatives.

Police called in a tree expert to examine the locus, who discovered that the tree's roots had turned mouldy, something that could not be noticed on the outside of the tree.