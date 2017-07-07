The measure has been in force for a year now, and the list already included 56 names. Mohamed Abrini, who took part in the terror attack in Brussels Airport, was already blacklisted. His younger brother Soulaimane has been added to the list, although it is not sure whether he is still alive.

The Abrinis are joined by Younes Abbaaoud, the younger brother of Abdelmahid, who is seen as the brain behind the Paris terror attacks. The brother is only 17 but security services are monitoring him, as rumour has it that he wants to return to Europe to take revenge for his brother's death.

Another name is that of Hicham Chaib, an IS figurehead hailing from Antwerp. He emerged in an internet video to laud the bomb blasts in Belgium last year, threatening with new terrorist attacks. It is not certain whether he is still alive, but this goes also for other people mentioned on the list.