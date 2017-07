Researcher Ides Nicaise says that the extra jobs that were created are often not high-quality jobs. "40 percent of the new jobs are part-time, half of them are low-paid, and about half of them are just temporary." This makes people more vulnerable, Nicaise adds.

At the same time, the situation of the unemployed has deteriorated, says the HIVA. About 10 years ago, some 30 percent of those out of work was living in poverty. Now, this has risen to 45 percent.