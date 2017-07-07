Those who like their job or find their work meaningful, are prepared to work until 60. Those working because they have to, would rather take up retirement at 56. This group keeps growing, and statistics show that 22 percent is absent for long time (21 days or more), compared to only 10 percent in the other category.

Hardly anybody seems to be motivated to stay in work until 67. Still, this is the new official retirement age as imposed by the right-wing government. Securex sees only one solution: making sure people find back the pleasure. Experts say this is the only way to do it, as just obliging employees to continue against their will, is not working.