Hundreds of travellers stuck on two trains Author: Michaël Torfs

Belga
Archieffoto
Fri 07/07/2017 - 10:34 Michaël Torfs Hundreds of passengers got stuck on two different trains in Denderleeuw this morning. Travellers wanting to go the Belgian coast from Brussels, are advised to make a detour via Kortrijk. Meanwhile, rail services on the busy axis between Ghent and Brussels, are heavily disrupted.

A first train stranded around 8:15 in the Denderleeuw area, half way between Brussels and Ghent, due to a technical failure. The train was carrying about 500 passengers. An empty train was sent to the place to pick up the passengers, but this took more than two hours, it can be heard.

There were problems with the infrastructure as well. Because of this, only one of a possible four tracks was available. A second train got stuck after the first train in Denderleeuw, also carrying a lot of passengers. This train will be towed back.