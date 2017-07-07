A first train stranded around 8:15 in the Denderleeuw area, half way between Brussels and Ghent, due to a technical failure. The train was carrying about 500 passengers. An empty train was sent to the place to pick up the passengers, but this took more than two hours, it can be heard.

There were problems with the infrastructure as well. Because of this, only one of a possible four tracks was available. A second train got stuck after the first train in Denderleeuw, also carrying a lot of passengers. This train will be towed back.