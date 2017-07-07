In Wevelgem, West Flanders, the lightning hit a big fir tree. Parts of the tree were found in a circle of 100 metres around. Nobody got injured, but there was some damage to nearby houses as the pieces of the tree weighed up to 15 kilos.

The incident happened around 12:30. Local residents said they suddenly heard a heavy explosion. When they came out, they saw that the fir tree had actually exploded. "I have never seen anything like this", said the local fire fighter Bart Dubois.

