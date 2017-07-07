However, they arrest of four suspects in Belgium and one in France is not the end of the story, as at least one suspect is still on the run.

"Investigators are still looking for one or more men who have ties with the two suspects who remain behind bars. They are two brothers who have links with the Brussels motorbike club Kamikaze Riders. This gang has some radicalised members; two of them have already been convicted for terrorism."

The suspect(s) detectives are searching, probably know about the arrests made yesterday. "Security services say it's hard to predict how they will react." Meanwhile, the body analysing the terrorist threat in Belgium, OCAD, keeps the alert level at 3.