Police have been searching weapons for some time, staging various house raids, but usually without success. This time, they discovered Kalashnikovs and other guns.

Mohamed Abrini, who was seen on CCTV footage in Brussels Airport together with the terrorists minutes before the attack - but who escaped unharmed before being arrested later on - declared that weapons had been hidden somewhere. It is not clear though whether the latest weapons can be linked to the 22 March attacks.

Four people have been taken in for questioning. Two of them are brothers with links to the Kamikaze Riders, the Brussels motor gang that made the headlines in 2015, when it was thought they were preparing a terrorist attack in Brussels on New Year's Eve.

In the same case, one man was apprehended in France.