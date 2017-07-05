Not a single month had more traffic jams than the past month of June, looking at figures since 2011, explains Peter Bruyninckx of the Traffic Centre. "When we look at the city of Antwerp, tailbacks were twice as long as in June 2012. When people claim they are losing more time in the jams than they used to, they are right."
The Antwerp Alderman Koen Kennis says that the works caused disruption at the start, one month ago, but he says that the black spots have been tackled where this was possible. "Today, things are going relatively well." Antwerp's road infrastructure works will take one year and a half.
At present, works are also taking place in the Wetstraat, causing long jams for Brussels centre-bound traffic.