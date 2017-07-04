On Facebook the 37-year-old pestered girls asking them to perform sexual acts. He joined a group for teenagers claiming to be one too and chatted with 24 girls across Belgium. The matter came to light after the parents of the 13-year-old, who was raped, found sexually explicit text messages on her mobile. The paedophile requested naked photos promising a smartphone and a necklace in return. It merged that the girl had already met the man, who had raped her in woodland.

The investigation revealed the paedophile had sent nearly 1,300 unsuitable messages to girls. He has agreed to sexual castration and will have to take hormones to limit his sex drive.