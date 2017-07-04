Ghent vet studies are world's best say Chinese Author: CDC

Tue 04/07/2017 - 11:07 CDC The prestigious ShanghaiRanking's Global Ranking of Academic Subjects has identified veterinary studies at Ghent University as the world's best. The Flemish seat of learning came home first in the ranking seeing off 4,000 challengers.

The ranking is drawn up by ShanghaiRanking Consultancy, a Chinese outfit that evaluates the quality of teaching in 52 scientific fields in an independent fashion. The Chinese scrutinise the workings of 4,000 universities worldwide taking account of the number of scientific papers published and their impact on research.

American universities dominate, but China, the UK and the Dutch perform well too. The Netherlands landed five top spots. There is also an overall ranking of universities. This year's edition is not yet available, but last year Ghent ended on the 62nd place above Leuven on the 93rd spot.