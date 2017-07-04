The ranking is drawn up by ShanghaiRanking Consultancy, a Chinese outfit that evaluates the quality of teaching in 52 scientific fields in an independent fashion. The Chinese scrutinise the workings of 4,000 universities worldwide taking account of the number of scientific papers published and their impact on research.

American universities dominate, but China, the UK and the Dutch perform well too. The Netherlands landed five top spots. There is also an overall ranking of universities. This year's edition is not yet available, but last year Ghent ended on the 62nd place above Leuven on the 93rd spot.