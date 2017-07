Today we can expect settled conditions with highs of 25°C and the odd shower. Wednesday will be sunny with highs of 27°C. Thursday too: sunny and highs of 29°C attracting the odd thundery shower.

The heat stays with us on Friday - highs of 28°C. It could turn cloudy with the odd light shower. The weekend will be cooler with highs around 22°C.

Convert Belgian temperatures into Fahrenheit!