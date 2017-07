The woman attempted to flee, but in vain. She sustained several grazes as a result of her unusual encounter.

Victim Veerle Vanhove: "The wild boar jumped on me and my dog. I let out a yell. The boar receded but then stood stock still glaring at me. My dog stayed on top of me protecting me!"

The local mayor maintains that the wild boar was a specimen that had been living in captivity as animals living in the wilds do not seek contact with human beings.