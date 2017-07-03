Diesel particulate filters (DPF's) stop harmful particulate matter from being released in the air in an attempt to reduce or at least air pollution, which causes hundreds of thousands of early deaths in the whole of Europe each year.

This being said, Belgium's vehicle inspection centres fail to detect DPF removals in cars because the measuring system is obsolete. Experts say that the exhaust tests in Belgium are "lagging at least 10 years behind". (continue reading below the video)