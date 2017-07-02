Two dead in sailing yacht accident off Ostend coast Author: Michaël Torfs

Sat 01/07/2017 - 17:07 Michaël Torfs A sail yacht has capsized off the Ostend coast, leaving two passengers dead. One person is still missing. Three people could be saved and were taken away by helicopter.

The yacht was taking part in a race and capsized around 8:30 this morning. The accident happened some 10 miles off the Ostend coast.

Two passengers could be picked up by a dredging boat in the area. Five of the six passengers have been found, two of them passed away. One person is still missing. Three passengers were taken to the Sint-Jans Hospital; one of them is suffering from hypothermia.

A large-scale search was initiated to find the sixth victim. Various teams are taking part in the action, including Dutch crews. Because of the intervention, a demonstration in Middelkerke, where Queen Mathilde and King Filip were expected, was cancelled. A smaller demonstration exercise was held on the beach. 