Last month was, again, drier than usual. This was the 12th drier month in a row, except for November. June had about 30 percent less precipitation in Ukkel, but the situation was probably worse in West and East Flanders. The statistics were not too dramatic thanks to fresh rain in the very last days of the month.

While June is normally relatively quiet, it was very windy this time around. We also enjoyed 20 more sunshine.