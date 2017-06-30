The principle has received the go-ahead from key ministers. The issue had been on the table for some time and is part of the "mobility budget" principle. In order to reduce congestion, employees should be able to choose more freely which type of transport they prefer. Employers should play a bigger role in the matter, but that's the general picture. The latest decision focuses mainly on company cars which are already there.

Under the "cash for car" system, owners of a company car can get cash if they give the car back. How much they receive, is being calculated using a complicated formula, but the final result should be the same from a financial point of view. Those with a company card for free petrol can get 20 percent extra.

It is hoped employees will voluntarily give up the company car, which will result in fewer cars on our roads. But nobody has to.