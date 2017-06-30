Under the circulation plan, pedestrian areas were extended, while motorists can no longer cross the whole city by car. They are being diverted along the orbital road, and have to choose the right exit to reach a the part of the city they want.

Road accidents including heavily injured persons were 25 percent down and 19 percent for minor injuries. The number of cyclists is up, though this may also be connected to a certain extent to the excellent weather in the past weeks. Two counting points at the Coupure and the Visserij measured 20 percent more cyclists.

Most tram and bus links have become faster, with gains of up to 15 percent, although some spots are not better off, like in the north-west.