Trades unions called on employees to down tools on at least one day between Friday and Monday. "Few buses are going in the cities. It's not looking good", was the first conclusion this morning.

On the first day, services were heavily disrupted in major cities such as Antwerp and Ghent. In Flemish Brabant and Brussels, only one in three bus drivers was working this morning. The Werchter music festival in Flemish Brabant could count on volunteers to keep the buses going.

West Flanders was also impacted: more than half of the coastal trams were not going, while services in Kortrijk, Roeselare and Knokke were completely suspended. Some buses were going in Ostend and Bruges, but you had to be lucky to catch one.

Limburg shows the same image as for the other provinces: heavy disruption with the cities being particularly hit. Hardly any bus was running in Genk, Tongeren, Hasselt and Sint-Truiden.

De Lijn is asking passengers to check online timetables via the website www.DeLijn.be