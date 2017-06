A fishing boat at the Baelskaai in Ostend was hiding no less than 1.5 tons of unadulterated coaine, the West Flemish judicial authorities confirmed.

Detectives had been monitoring the vessel for some time, as part of an investigation into drugs trafficking from South America. The boat was seized and searched in Zeebrugge. Because it's pure cocaine, the street value is considerable.

One man from Ostend and three people from the Netherlands were arrested.