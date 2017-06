The rape took place after the traditional school ball to celebrate the end of the academic year, in the Lounge of the Ostend Casino. Two students got acquainted and left the lounge to go chatting.

Sitting at the edge of the beach, they were approached by three men. The attackers separated the two, with one of them grasping the boy. Unconfirmed reports says a knife was used to threaten the boy, who was also robbed.

Police are investigating the case. The three men are still on the run.