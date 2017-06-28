The victim, Sofie Muylle, is a 27-year-old from Roeselare. She was last seen at a piano bar in Knokke on Sunday 22 January, early in the morning, before vanishing. The next day, her body was found hidden under a wooden construction on Knokke beach.

The main suspect was a man in a blue coat, who could be seen lingering on the beach for hours and behaving suspiciously on CCTV footage. He managed to disappear, but police issued a European arrest warrant. It seems this has paid off now. The Belgian judicial authorities have asked for his extradition.

Romanian media claim the suspect is a 23-year-old who was living in Knokke and working for Louis Vuitton. DNA research will show whether or not he is the murderer. His arrest could also clear up the circumstances of the death; it is believed the victim died a violent death, the body was also dragged over the beach for dozens of yards to be hidden.