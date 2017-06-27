Police see different explanations for the 5.1 percent drop. First, there are more CCTV cameras operating and more private guards are being hired, which deters criminals. Soldiers patrolling the streets also have a deterring effect, police say.

A proud Interior Minister Jan Jambon announced that the drop is very outspoken in crime impacting directly on people's private life, such as car thefts and burglaries. In the latter category, Jambon was talking of "a spectacular drop of 17 percent". Car thefts were 12 percent down, as was the case for violent robbery.