Some 90,000 people will be flying with Brussels Airlines during the weekend of 30 June to 2 July.

Brussels Airline’s Geert Sciot told VRT News that "We advise people to come to the airport in plenty of time and above all to check in in advance”.

"You certainly shouldn’t forget the children’s’ identity cards and also have a good look at what is allowed in hand baggage in order to ensure that security checks run smoothly”.

Brussels Airlines' website gives a number of tips, the most important of which can be read below.