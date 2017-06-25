The organisation is used around the world to help to identify and manage financial, regulatory and reputational risk. As such it is the biggest black list in the world. Around 16,000 Belgians appear on the list, quiet a number of them wrongly or on the basis on inaccurate information. Being branded a risk by World-Check can have negative consequences without you even realising it.

The British whistle-blower Chris Vickery was able to obtain a 2014 version of the World-Check list. Journalists in 6 countries examined the list over a period of 5 months.

‘De Tijd’, ‘The Times’ (GB), ‘The Intercept’(USA), NPO Radio 1 (NL), La Republicca (I), NRD/Süddeutsche Zeitung (D), have all published/broadcast pieces about World-Check today.

Anyone that is named as a risk on the World-Check database risks being black-listed by 6,000 big banks, companies and public services without them even knowing.

In Belgium big High Street banks such as KBC, BNP-Paribas Fortis, Belfius and ING have confirmed that they screen their customer data based on information gained from World-Check.

De Tijd looked at the data related to 15,833 Belgians on the World-Check black list. The paper comes to the conclusion that a lot of people have been branded a risk unfairly.

The sources used by World-Check are not always accurate. A quarter of the names come from official sanctioning lists. However, the rest are taken from more than 100,000 other “news sources”.

De Tijd concludes that the database is anything but accurate, complete and up-to-date.