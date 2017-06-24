The court in Hasselt also obliged the two to carry on following a deradicalisation programme. It also said that there was conclusive evidence that they had helped a terrorist organisation.

Their lawyers had asked for them to be discharged; “At no time did the two youngsters try to entice anyone to do anything unacceptable. Is just sharing something a criminal offence?”

"Just because you translate something doesn’t mean you agree with it yourself. My clients explicitly condemn violence”.

