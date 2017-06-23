The Federal Prosecutor Frédéric Van Leeuw has called for the outlawing of logging on to websites that encourage terrorism.

Mr Van Leeuw was speaking in an interview with the daily ‘De Standaard’. Meanwhile, the Federal Prime Minister Charles Michel (Francophone liberal) has said that he is “open to any measures that would lead to greater efficiency in the fight against terrorism.

Mr Van Leeuw is in charge of all investigations related to terrorist offences in Belgium. In the wake of Tuesday evening’s failed terrorist attack he calls for drastic measures.

In the daily ‘De Standaard’, the Federal Prosecutor calls for it to be made a criminal offence for those consciously are looking for jihadi propaganda to visit jihadist websites.

"In Belgium it is already illegal to visit sites featuring images of child abuse. So why not do the same for jihadi sites featuring violent images or instructions”.