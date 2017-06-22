In order to make sure there would be a winner, the last two rivalling duos had made a deal. One duo pulled out to make way for Rik Van de Walle and Mieke Van Herreweghe, who would become rector and vice-rector. So in fact, there was just one party left.

But even without opposition, they didn't manage to get the necessary two thirds of the votes. This is because many people at the university - professors, staff and students were entitled to vote - were unhappy about the way things were going, voting blank to cast a protest vote.

Van de Walle had promised he would retire if he wouldn't get the necessary majority (again). He had to be content with just over 60 percent, while 66,6 percent was needed.

The UGent will probably work out a new procedure now.