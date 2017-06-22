Belgians are paying VAT on electricity. This used to be 6 percent - under the former left-wing Di Rupo government - but was brought back to 21 percent under the current centre-right Michel administration.

However, Flanders introduced an extra tax on top of the VAT, officially called the Flemish energy tax but dubbed "Turteltaks" by most people, after the Flemish Minister who introduced it, Annemie Turtelboom (Flemish liberal).

Turtelboom had to step down in the aftermath of the controversy the measure was causing. The extra tax was introduced to wipe out a hefty bill from the past, when the Flemish government had promised citizens installing solar panels (too high) compensations. This was done under the left-wing minister Freya Vandenbossche (socialist) to stimulate green energy, but her measure proved so popular that it was creating a huge budget deficit.