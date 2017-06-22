Minimum temperatures last night did not drop below 22 Celsius (71.6 Fahrenheit), making it the hottest night of the year - but no record. The official heat wave comes relatively early in the season; since the end of the 19th century, more than a hundred years ago, we only had 7 heat waves in the month of June.

Today is bound to become another hot day. The Met Office estimates that the mark of 35 Celsius could be broken reached in certain places. As the air becomes more humid, it will also feel heavy.