Ilse Van de Keere of the Brussels police gives following tips:
- Arrive on time, preferably a couple of hours in advance. Don't forget your ID card and of course, your tickets. The Boudewijn Stadium opens its doors at 4:30PM, Coldplay starts around 8:45PM.
- More rigid checks at the entrance: body-searching for every concert-goer. There are also metal detectors.
- Hand bags or small bags are not prohibited, but police advise against taking them. Bigger backpacks of 30 litres and more, are forbidden.
- Take into account the hot weather.
- Don't come by car, but take public transport as much as possible.
- Follow the police Twitter account @zpz_polbru
VRT